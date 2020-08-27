Independent and chain restaurants across London are preparing to launch their own discounts following the success of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

The government scheme, which offered a 50 per cent discount up to the value of £10 per person, has been popular, with 64m half price meals enjoyed in the first three weeks since its launch.

The hospitality industry has urged the government to extend the initiative as it has been successful in boosting consumer confidence to return to restaurants and cafes.

However the Treasury has insisted that its popularity is down to the fact that it is a time-limited scheme.

But Londoners hunting a cheap bite to eat could be in luck, as many restaurants have announced plans to extend the discount at their own cost.

Which London restaurants are extending Eat Out to Help Out in September?

Bill’s

Chain restaurant Bill’s will offer customers a 50 per cent discount from Monday to Wednesday throughout September

Boxpark

Boxpark has launched a 20 per cent discount on its entire drinks menu, as well as food at 30 of its traders on Mondays to Wednesdays.

City Pub Co

The pub chain is extending the scheme following its popularity throughout August.

Gaucho

Gaucho, the steakhouse chain, will offer 50 per cent off next month.

Hotstone

Hotstone, a Japanese restaurant in Angel, will continue to offer customers a 50 per cent discount across lunch and dinner services on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September.

Heliot Steakhouse

The Heliot Steakhouse at Leicester Square’s Hippodrome casino is also extending the scheme.

Grosvener restaurant tenants

London landlord Grosvenor has offered to foot the bill for its Mayfair and Belgravia tenants, which include Comptoir, Popina and Roka, to continue with the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme throughout September.

Participating restaurants will see the money knocked off their rent bills.

Toby Carvery and Harvester

Both chains will offer 50 per cent off main meals until 9 September.

Shack-fuyu

The London-based Japanese restaurant will continue to offer the Eat Out to Help Out discount in September

Brindisa restaurants

The Spanish restaurant group is to extend the scheme throughout next month.

Kricket

The Indian restaurant will offer a 50 per cent discount on its small plates on Mondays until the end of 2020.

Pizza Pilgrims

The pizza chain, which has 12 sites in London and one in Oxford, is reportedly planning to extend the discount.