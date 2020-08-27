Independent and chain restaurants across London are preparing to launch their own discounts following the success of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative.
The government scheme, which offered a 50 per cent discount up to the value of £10 per person, has been popular, with 64m half price meals enjoyed in the first three weeks since its launch.
Read more: Deliveroo launches Eat In to Help Out discount for September
The hospitality industry has urged the government to extend the initiative as it has been successful in boosting consumer confidence to return to restaurants and cafes.
However the Treasury has insisted that its popularity is down to the fact that it is a time-limited scheme.
But Londoners hunting a cheap bite to eat could be in luck, as many restaurants have announced plans to extend the discount at their own cost.
Which London restaurants are extending Eat Out to Help Out in September?
Bill’s
Chain restaurant Bill’s will offer customers a 50 per cent discount from Monday to Wednesday throughout September
Boxpark
Boxpark has launched a 20 per cent discount on its entire drinks menu, as well as food at 30 of its traders on Mondays to Wednesdays.
City Pub Co
The pub chain is extending the scheme following its popularity throughout August.
Gaucho
Gaucho, the steakhouse chain, will offer 50 per cent off next month.
Hotstone
Hotstone, a Japanese restaurant in Angel, will continue to offer customers a 50 per cent discount across lunch and dinner services on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September.
Heliot Steakhouse
The Heliot Steakhouse at Leicester Square’s Hippodrome casino is also extending the scheme.
Grosvener restaurant tenants
London landlord Grosvenor has offered to foot the bill for its Mayfair and Belgravia tenants, which include Comptoir, Popina and Roka, to continue with the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme throughout September.
Participating restaurants will see the money knocked off their rent bills.
Toby Carvery and Harvester
Both chains will offer 50 per cent off main meals until 9 September.
Shack-fuyu
The London-based Japanese restaurant will continue to offer the Eat Out to Help Out discount in September
Brindisa restaurants
The Spanish restaurant group is to extend the scheme throughout next month.
Kricket
The Indian restaurant will offer a 50 per cent discount on its small plates on Mondays until the end of 2020.
Pizza Pilgrims
The pizza chain, which has 12 sites in London and one in Oxford, is reportedly planning to extend the discount.