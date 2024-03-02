Fancy a Mayor of London cocktail? Bar chain may name drink after Khan over Friday tube fare trial

Hospitality leaders in the capital have warmly welcomed the mayor’s decision to implement off-peak rail fares on Friday, with one bar chain considering naming a drink after him.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues were breathing a sigh of relief this morning after the Mayor of London announced a three-month trial for off-peak tube and rail tickets on Fridays.

The announcement was welcomed after a post-pandemic lull in workers going into the office meant historically low usage of the London Underground on Friday. This led to a sharp decline in people going out after work on Friday, instead opting to work at home and go out locally instead.

Responding to the news that both rail and tube fares will be slashed, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “There’s no doubt that Fridays have suffered as a result of changes to working patterns since the pandemic and hospitality businesses have felt that loss of commuter trade.

“Responding to these challenges with innovative trials like off-peak Fridays is exactly the type of flexible approach needed to boost journey numbers and stimulate footfall in our venues. I hope we’ll see positive results from the trial, for hospitality businesses, commuters and the wider economy.”

One hospitality boss was so impressed, that they said they might honour mayor Sadiq Khan as a result.

Sarah Willingham, chief executive of Nightcap, which has 17 bars in London including Cocktail Club, Disrepute, Blame Gloria, Barrio and Dirty Martini, said: “We think this is a brilliant initiative from the Mayor of London and anything that helps hospitality and other businesses receive more custom is very welcome.

“We love it so much we may have to name a cocktail after him !”

Meanwhile, Nic Durston, chief of the South Bank Employers’ Group said: “It’s great to see this initiative being trialled to help encourage Friday footfall into central London.

“This welcome initiative could provide a huge boost to the wider London economy, especially the hospitality and leisure sectors who’ve been impacted by reduced commuter numbers – not just during the day, but the post-work evening economy too.”

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive of Heart of London Business Alliance, said: “TfL data shows that footfall on Fridays, particularly in the daytime, is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. This is why we have been calling for innovative trials, such as this welcome announcement, to attract more people to the West End. It has the potential to provide a huge boost to our businesses, particularly in the hospitality, retail and cultural sectors.”