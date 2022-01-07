Letters: Get down the pub to save our community hubs

Pubs and restaurant grew increasingly empty as people isolated before Christmas. Now they need their consumer base back in order to survive. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

[Re: Flood of Omicron cases and plan B curbs combine to deliver heavy blow to UK economy, January 6]

The hospitality industry has been given the green light to remain open, but the impact of December trade losses has been utterly devastating and somewhat irreversible. Due to Omicron sweeping across the country, many businesses took a measly 40 per cent of their usual revenue in December – a month that usually sees venues take a third of their annual earnings. Sadly, these venues are still serving only a fraction of pre-pandemic capacity moving into the new year.

Businesses, especially smaller independent venues, are closing due to staff absences, adding intensified pressure during what needs to be a lucrative month. In this instance, where is the financial support from the Government for these businesses unable to open?

While public safety is the utmost priority, I urge people to consider visiting their local pubs, bars and favourite restaurants this month. Just because these venues are allowed to open, does not mean they are in the clear of the ongoing financial uphill battle.

With thousands of businesses being at a tipping point, the hospitality sector needs the public’s support this January now more than ever. After a skeleton December, our beloved venues need a bumper month to get back on their feet.

Sascha Lord