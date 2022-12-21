Londoners warned about busier buses as drivers go on month strike

Londoners have been warned to expect buses to be “busier than usual” in the next few weeks, as buses working in south and west London are set to strike. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Londoners have been warned that buses will be “busier than usual” in the next few weeks, as drivers working in south and west London are set to go on strike.

Members of the union Unite working for operator Abellio will down tools for 11 days between 24 December and 26 January as part of a long-standing dispute over salaries.

This is the second round of industrial action, as workers went on a six-week strike throughout November and December.

Walkouts will take place on 24, 27, 31 December as well as 4,5, 10, 12, 16, 19, 25 and 26 January, affecting services from 5am.

The strikes will involve almost 2,000 workers at garages in Battersea, Walworth, as well as Twickenham and Beddington.

“We apologise for any disruption caused to Londoners,” said TfL’s director of buses Louise Cheeseman.

“There still will be options for people to travel in west and south London, but other routes may be busier than normal.”

The industrial action will partially coincide with the RMT and TSSA walkouts – which are set to take place at Network Rail and 15 other companies between the end of December and the first week of January.

Unite’s regional officer Guy Langston called on the company to come back to the negotiating table as he blamed the company’s leadership “for acting in such bad faith.”

Abellio was approached for comment.