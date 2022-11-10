Bus drivers in south and west London to strike for 10 DAYS over next six weeks

Bus drivers in south and west London are set to strike for 10 days over the next six weeks in a dispute over pay against Dutch owner Abellio.

This comes on the heels of today’s tube strike, which saw members of the union RMT walk out over pensions and jobs.

The union Unite announced today 950 of its members will walk out on 22, 25, 26 November as well as on 1,2,3,9,10,16 and 17 December.

“Abellio is a vastly wealthy multinational company that could and should be paying its workers a fair pay increase,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham.

“With workers struggling to cope with rampant inflation, Abellio’s failure to even enter into meaningful pay talks is coldhearted and callous.”

The strike will affect garages in Battersea, Beddington as well as Twicknham and Walworth, creating disruption all across the network.

“The strike action will cause widespread disruption across the London bus network, most notably in South and West London, but this dispute is entirely of Abellio’s own making,” regional officer Guy Langston added.

City A.M. has approached Abellio and Transport for London (TfL) for comment.