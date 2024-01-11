London restaurants rejected by major Good Food Guide Awards category

Noble Rot is one of the London restaurants featured in the new Good Food Guide Awards

The annual Good Food Guide Awards celebrate the best of dining in the UK, and their shortlist has just been published – but it omits London restaurants from one of the major categories.

London, which has 74 of the UK’s 188 Michelin starred restaurants, features heavily in most categories, including the Best New Restaurant and Chef to Watch sections.

However no London restaurants have made the cut for the prestigious Restaurant of the Year category, with venues in Kent, Cumbria and Wales making the cut.

The Good Food Guide was set up in 1951 and lists over 1,000 restaurants and bars in the UK. It is one of the most trusted bibles for insider knowledge on where to eat, however this year they made the decision to publish the Guide as digital only as reading habits change.

The publication employs 30 anonymous reviewers to visit restaurants and rate them on their quality.

Every year they shortlist the Best New Restaurant, Best Front Row Seat, Best Farm to Table Restaurant, Drinks List of the Year, Chef to Watch and Restaurant of the Year.

The Restaurant of the Year nominations went to L’Enclume in Cumbria, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, Pine in Northumberland, The Sportsman in Kent and Ynyshir in Wales.

The London restaurants that made it into other categories including Noble Rot in Mayfair, Mountain in Soho, Dorian in Kensington and Cadet in Newington Green.

The winners will be unveiled on 30 January at an awards show in the capital.

