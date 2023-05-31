London Irish handed last chance at Premiership survival

London Irish have been given a one-week extension by the Rugby Football Union in a surprise move which could keep the Premiership outfit afloat.

Under threat of being kicked out of the English top flight, the club – who finished fifth in the Premiership this season – have been afforded seven more days to prove they can fund a team next season.

The club have until 4pm on 6 June to prove that either current owner Mick Crossan can stump up the cash to keep the club alive for another year or a new consortium can complete their takeover – and have it approved by the RFU.

London Irish have received interest from an American consortium of ex-NFL and NBA players – advised by sports agency Redstrike – and there was hope of a swift takeover amid concerns surrounding the club’s ability to pay wages.

The governing body gave the club until the close of play yesterday to pay all staff wages for the month of May to earn a one-week extension.

But having initially agreed to pay the wages, Crossan reportedly told staff in a meeting yesterday evening that he was only willing to pay 50 per cent of owed monies and hoped that the RFU would extend the deadline anyway. They did.

Paula Carter, RFU board member and Chair of the Club Financial Viability Working Group said: “It is deeply frustrating for all the staff, players and fans that there have been months of multiple missed deadlines.

“We are extremely disappointed that the club has so far only funded 50 per cent of the staff and player wages, however, we have to respect the wishes of those most affected.

“The 4pm deadline on 6 June is final and we have added the stipulation that the club must also fulfil its contractual obligations to its employees by paying the May salaries in full.”

The potential loss of London Irish this season means that Premiership Rugby could lose almost a quarter of the 13 teams that started the 2022-23 campaign after the demise of both Worcester Warriors and Wasps.

When asked whether circumstances changed anything for the American consortium, a spokesperson said they would not comment on the speculation surrounding the club but said that they were “focused on working around the clock to complete the transaction”.