London Euston and Paddington deserted as 12,000 strike on FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby day

Members of the Aslef union on a picket line near to Leeds train station, as Aslef union members walk out in the long-running dispute over pay and conditions. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Two of the busiest train stations in London were almost empty on Saturday morning as train strikes continue into their second day.

Around 12,000 members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Train (RMT) union are on strike over pay and working conditions, affecting 15 train companies.

Platforms at Euston Station in London were closed with just a few London Overground trains running, while Avanti and Northwestern services were cancelled.

The major transport hub connects London to cities including Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The National Express reported bumper bookings especially from Manchester, as fans looked to get down to London.

Meanwhile, Paddington Station, which manages trains to Wales, Devon, Cornwall and south-west England, was only operating an hourly service to Bristol Temple Meads.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has said strikes could continue for years until a resolution is found.

He told Sky News: “We do not want to be on strike. But we are in this if it takes us four years, five years, whatever it is, to get a resolution to this, we will do what it takes to get to that resolution.

Members of the Aslef union on a picket line near to Leeds train station, as Aslef union members walk out in the long-running dispute over pay and conditions. Picture date: Saturday June 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Strikes. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“We have gone four years without a pay rise, as have many other sectors and many other workers.

“But to stop now after four years, what will happen, we’ll not get a pay rise next year, the year after, the year after that.”

He said nobody has come to them to say they want to resolve the issue, adding that nobody from the Government has spoken to them in more than six months.

Empty platforms at Paddington station in London.

The mass walkout by Union members comes on a busy day for the capital, with the FA Cup final taking place at Wembley, as well as a Test match at Lord’s and the Epsom Derby.

Around 40% of trains are affected by the strikes, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Trains that do run are due to start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

RDG has advised travellers to check routes before they travel and prepare for disruption.