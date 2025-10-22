London Broncos signs multi-year kit deal with Reebok amid rebrand

London Broncos have announced a kit deal with Reebok amid a wider rebrand

Rugby league side London Broncos have announced a kit partnership with Reebok as the new ownership looks to make its mark on the Championship team.

Purchased by a consortium including Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel of MWG Mining, London Broncos have plans to get promoted to the Super League in 2026 after being denied an opportunity to compete in the top flight last week.

As part of the changes made under the new ownership the Broncos have undergone a visual rebrand, replacing their silver logo with black horse for a more US-like style and chess knight-like logo.

They have also replaced their previous kit sponsor Paladin Sports with Reebok, with Lockyer saying the “Reebok partnership shows our intent to build a modern, professional, and commercially sustainable organisation”.

“We’re creating a brand that all of London can be proud of,” he added. “One that not only raises the Broncos’ profile but also elevates Rugby League’s profile in the nation’s capital.”

London Broncos rebrand

Paladin Sports will remain associated with the club, however, by producing kits for the community and development organisations associated with the club.

The multi-year deal with Reebok will see the brand “supply all playing, training, and off-field apparel”.

“The collaboration will also see the development of a new supporter merchandise range,” the club added, “giving Rugby League fans around the world access to premium products that align with the Club’s elevated brand vision.”

John Carden of Reebok said: “This collaboration celebrates shared values of determination, resilience, and the power of sport to inspire communities. This partnership also marks Reebok’s continued commitment to rugby, supporting the game’s growth through modern, performance-driven design.”

The Broncos have signed up Gold Coast Titans forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard ahead of next season, while they’ll be coached by former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou.