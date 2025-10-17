London Broncos miss out on Super League return

London Broncos have missed out on a return to the Super League despite their new NRL-associated ownership.

The London rugby league team were acquired by a consortium fronted by NRL legend and Brisbane Broncos board member Darren Lockyer this autumn and had hoped to get promoted back to the top flight of English rugby league.

But an expanded Super League will instead welcome York and Toulouse as its 13th and 14th teams, having confirmed Bradford Bulls’ return earlier this week in place of the financially troubled Salford Red Devils.

The omission will come as a surprise for those in the club, with officials previously saying they were somewhat confident of being returned to the Super League.

It means the club will need to spend a second season in the Championship, with Lockyer previously telling City AM that the ownership would back the club through another year in the second tier if it meant a shot at promotion next season. They had planned to target the six-team play-offs in their first season back in the Super League.

On the decision, Lockyer said: “This is an exciting period for the club.

“The Broncos are building with purpose and clarity, and there is real belief in what can be achieved.

“Our coach and many of our significant player signings are committed and we will work hard together to achieve the goal of winning the Championship in 2026.”

The decision as to who gets to play a part in Super Rugby partly comes down to gradings issued by global sports giant IMG, which marks clubs on sectors such as stadium, attendance and community activity, as well as on-field performance.

The gradings are controversial among some in Super League but they placed London Broncos 16th when they were issued at the end of the 2025 season.

But there has been criticism of rugby league this week, with the sport choosing to dish out promotion and relegation news when some say the focus should be on a first Ashes series against Australia in 20 years, which begins next Saturday.

“The future of the London Broncos is bright,” said club owner and co-chair Gary Hetherington.

“We know where we’re going, and we believe in the path we are on. London will be back at the top in no time.”