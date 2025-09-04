London Broncos set for takeover led by NRL legend Darren Lockyer

Brisbane Broncos rugby league legend Darren Lockyer has emerged as the face of a consortium looking to take over Super League hopefuls London Broncos.

Brisbane Broncos rugby league legend Darren Lockyer has emerged as the face of a consortium looking to take over Super League hopefuls London Broncos.

Seen as one of the best rugby league players of all time, the NRL stalwart is set to lead a takeover of the Championship club in an investment boost for rugby league in England.

The Broncos were put up for sale after their relegation from the Super League last year but are hoping to return to the top flight when it expands from 12 to 14 teams in the 2026 season. The promotion application deadline is 12 September.

Lockyer and long-time business partner Grant Wechsel will both be at the Broncos’ last home match of the season this weekend against Bradford Bulls.

City AM understands that the consortium plans to have a very close relationship with London Broncos’ eponymous NRL club in Brisbane, with Lockyer sitting on the board of the club who take on Melbourne Storm today.

The club is set to keep their name but undergo a rebrand ahead of the 2026 season, while the ambitious second tier side are targeting former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou as coach.

A source close to the deal claims the club will be targeting a mega NRL name as a marquee player to lead them back into Super League next season.

London Broncos making moves

“I think the London Broncos can do a lot for international rugby league,” Lockyer said.

“I’m aware of what Ryan Reynolds did with Wrexham AFC and Tom Brady is involved with Birmingham. But we always joke that Grant isn’t a billionaire and I wouldn’t tie Tom Brady’s shoe laces.

“The London trip will be a defining moment.”

In all, the new London consortium plans to commit fully to spending to the salary cap, signing three marquee players and investing in resources and player initiatives.

It is thought that investing beyond the playing squad will enable a newly branded London Broncos to go toe to toe with the best in Super League, and rank well with IMG’s promotion grading criteria.