Lions 1-0 Australia: Wallabies make concessions and release players

The British and Irish Lions have had an early tour win after Rugby Australia bosses made concessions after a player availability row.

The Lions had complained that Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt wanted to keep his core Australia players in camp ahead of a three-Test series against the touring side that begins on 19 July.

This was despite an agreement which reportedly said both teams would endeavour to play their best possible teams.

But after crunch discussions overnight, Australia have agreed to release two players to their club – the Queensland Reds. Hooker Matt Faessler and centre Hunter Paisami are now likely to face the Lions in Brisbane on Wednesday next week.

This comes after five Western Force players were released to take on the Lions this weekend in the opening match of the tour.

Lions win early battle

“It’s exciting,” Lions assistant coach Andrew Goodman said. “Hunter is a great player. If you look at the Force players who’ve been released, I’ve watched a lot of their rugby this year and they’ve got an exciting group.

“If you watch a Force team or a Reds team during Super Rugby, it’s not an indication of what you’re going to get against a Lions team.

“It’s a once-in-a-life opportunity for most of those guys, so the level of intensity is going to be through the roof.”

Critics have said, however, that it would be better for the tour if the best Wallabies are fit and firing for the three-Test series next month.

To play, and risk, those players now could come back to haunt Australia – whose depth isn’t what it once was.

Wallabies such as Ben Donaldson and Tate McDermott have not been released for club duty, however, given a wish to keep them fit.

“Any game you get to play against the Lions team is pretty cool,” Donaldson said.

“I’m really excited to watch the Force boys play this weekend – we’re in camp now, preparing for this Fiji test next week.”