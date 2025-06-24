Israel and Iran missile tensions causing chaos for British and Irish Lions fans

Missile tensions between Iran and Israel in the Middle East have caused travel chaos for British and Irish Lions fans heading to Australia.

Large numbers of rugby fans heading Down Under to be in Perth in time for Saturday’s opening match of the British and Irish Lions tour are flying via Doha, the UAE and Istanbul but some were diverted this week due to Iranian missile threats on US bases in the region and the closure of Qatari airspace. Bahrain and Kuwait also temporarily closed their air spaces.

One fan said their flight from Edinburgh landed in Istanbul before being sent back to the Scottish capital. Another was diverted from a planned Doha stopover to Turkey before going on to successfully land in Perth with minor delays.

Others saw their planned stop in 2022 Fifa World Cup hosts Qatar switched to Saudi Arabia, while some had front-loaded delays at Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

The British and Irish Lions players and staff, travelling on Qatar Airways over the weekend, were unaffected by the closures.

Airspace clearing following Iranian missile launch at Qatar today. pic.twitter.com/BghvL4k0il — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 23, 2025

Chaos for British and Irish Lions fans

Corina Goetz, Gulf expert and CEO of consultancy Star-CaT, told City AM: “Travellers connecting through the Middle East heading to Australia should be prepared for short-notice delays or rerouted flights in the current climate.

“We briefly saw some cancellations from Emirates and this week missiles were intercepted in Qatari airspace — a stark reminder that even stable transit hubs like Doha or Dubai are not entirely insulated from wider regional tensions.”

Added Rhys Jones, aviation editor of frequent flyer website Head for Points: “Rugby fans planning to travel to Australia should plan for the unexpected, with the disruption we’ve seen over the past few days potentially continuing.”

Fans who have booked a connecting flight with one ticket will be rebooked by their airline but the layover might be longer than initially planned.

Goetz added that air traffic control authorities may enforce route changes to comply with airspace closures in the Middle East and to keep passengers safe.

What to do?

“Anyone travelling through the region, including sports fans heading to Australia should factor in possible disruptions, monitor airline updates closely, and allow extra buffer time in their itineraries,” she said.

British and Irish Lions fans who booked independently rather than through a tour operator should prepare a contingency plan, Jones said.

“Whenever there is disruption to air travel, always monitor airline and flight details carefully, particularly on long haul and connecting flights, and be aware of other airlines and options,” he said. “Being a step ahead of the other passengers and having an idea how you’d prefer to reroute your journey will help you stay in control as much as possible.”

Emirates said this week that it would continue operating flights as planned but would monitor the situation going forward.