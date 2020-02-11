Shares in Intu plunged as much as 27 per cent after Link Real Estate Investment Trust pulled out of talks with the retail landlord over possibly backing its £1bn emergency cash call.



It emerged yesterday that Link was in talks with Intu, which owns the Trafford Centre, over potentially becoming a “cornerstone” investor in the fundraising, but in an update to the stock exchange today Intu said the Hong Kong-based trust no longer intends to participate.



Read more: Intu shares jump as it confirms talks over £1bn emergency cash raise

“Intu remains engaged with shareholders and potential new investors in relation to a proposed equity raise,” it said in a statement.



A spokesperson for Link said: “Link remains interested in opportunities in the UK, but our negotiations with Intu have not reached an agreement.”

City A.M. understands that Link still sees the UK as a key expansion market, with a more stable currency environment after the election adding to the attraction, and that the trust thinks the UK is currently at the bottom of the consumer confidence cycle.



Intu’s shares plunged as much as 27 per cent following the update. The real estate giant had previously said it would announce a cash call alongside its annual results later this month.



Intu is struggling under a £4.7bn debt pile while many of its tenants are closing stores in response to rising costs and customers turning away from brick and mortar shops in favour of online shopping.



Peel Group, which owns an almost 28 per cent stake in Intu, is expected to support its cash call.



Read more: Link REIT set to back Intu’s £1bn emergency cash call

Intu said in November that fixing its balance sheet is its “number one priority”, and it was considering all options including disposing of assets and raising equity, which it said was “likely to form part of the solution”.



In the trading update, the landlord warned that it expected to report a sharp drop in rental income for 2019 after a higher-than-anticipated number of its occupants declared insolvency.



City A.M. has contacted Link for comment.

