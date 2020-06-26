Intu ready to call in the administrators as funding talks fail

Intu said it is set to call in administrators today after cliff-edge negotiations with lenders failed to secure its future.

The retail landlord said “unortunately, insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved” with key creditors on new financing, ahead of its revolving credit facility expiring at midnight tonight.

Intu, hit by closures due to lower footfall to its shopping centres pre-coronavirus, has been hit badly by the pandemic as many retailers refused to pay rent.

Earlier this week it lined up KPMG to step in if lenders failed to agree to new funding.

Today Intu said those talks have collapsed.

“The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders,” it said. “This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators.”

More to follow.