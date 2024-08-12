Limited-edition Myprotein advent calendar is back — but move fast

Customers have already joined the waiting list for the Myprotein advent calendar

Christmas already? It is if you’re trying to get your hands on the top item on a gym-goer’s holiday wish list: the Myprotein advent calendar.

This year’s countdown has gotten healthier, with the return of Myprotein’s limited-edition advent calendar — which is known to disappear from the online shelves well before Christmas.

After a sell-out in 2022 and a brief hiatus for rebranding, the protein-packed advent calendar is back offering a healthier spin on the traditional countdown.

The sports nutrition company’s calendar will offer a mix of 25 nutritious treats from Myprotein, Myvitamins, Myvegan, and MP Clothing.

The last Myprotein calendar sold out within days, with over 7,400 units sold.

This year promises to be no different, as fans await the opportunity to snap up their own calendar.

Launching exclusively on Myprotein’s website and their TikTok shop in mid-September, the calendar is expected to sell out fast.

To beat the rush and secure a spot for the £89.99 calendar, customers can join the waiting list here, gaining early access and special offers.

The company behind the fitness supplement brand recently revealed a new partnership with Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group which will see its products available in-store at Sports Direct.

THG, which owns brands including Myprotein and City A.M., said the new partnership would help to grow its offline presence amid a major rebrand of the nutrition business.

The company said that rebranding across the Myprotein range was progressing well, with around 80 per cent of products planned to be under new branding by the end of Q3 2024.

It added that offline retailers were responding “especially well” to the new look, with major listings now live across key territories.