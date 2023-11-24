A round-up of City A.M.’s Black Friday deals across beauty, fashion and nutrition

Discover our best Black Friday deals this year from major brands such as LOOKFANTASTIC, Myprotein, Coggles, and many more.

Attention savvy shoppers! Black Friday is upon us and we’re here to share the best deals from some of our favourite brands. From our best beauty buys and fashion-forward finds to health and wellbeing bargains, Black Friday 2023 promises an abundance of incredible offers that are not to be missed. We’ve put together a handy guide to help you navigate through the frenzy of discounts and spotlight the very best deals, so you can grab your best-loved products at unbeatable prices.

Get up to 50% off at LOOKFANTASTIC this Black Friday, shop from 600+ skincare, makeup, fragrance & haircare brands: valid between 22nd –29th November

Beauty enthusiasts, LOOKFANTASTIC’s Black Friday sale has arrived with jaw-dropping deals of up to 50% off on an array of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance products. With unmissable savings at your fingertips, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite products or discover new must-haves to elevate your beauty regime.

From Armani to Sol de Janeiro, don’t miss out on the opportunity to treat yourself or bag the perfect holiday gifts while these incredible deals last.Wondering where to start? A must-have for makeup lovers, LOOKFANTASTIC’s bestselling Yves Saint Lauren All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation with SPF 39, is sure to upgrade your makeup bag. This beauty essential contains a skincare-based formula that not only provides full coverage for up to 24 hours, but also bathes the skin in much-needed hydration that encourages a truly luminous finish.

Pump up your savings with up to 80% off at Myprotein with the best deals on protein powders, vitamins, activewear and much more: valid between 23rd –30th November

Calling all fitness lovers, Myprotein has kicked off its Black Friday sale with a bang, offering up to 80% off almost everything. From protein powders and snacks to vitamins and even activewear, Myprotein has truly upped its game this year. Whether you’re looking to supercharge your fitness journey or enhance your overall wellness, this is the perfect opportunity to snag unbeatable savings and achieve your fitness goals.

Deals include Myprotein’s bestselling Impact Whey Protein, which boasts over 80% protein per serving. Convenient and easily mixed into a tasty shake, this powder is designed to optimise your body’s performance, making it an invaluable addition to any fitness routine. Or, if creatine is what you were looking for, their Creatine Monohydrate Powder also has a great discount on offer. This product works to supplement your diet and enhance your performance, specifically if high-intensity workouts are your thing.

Enjoy savings of up to 25% at Cult Beauty featuring discounts from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, and more: valid between 23rd – 27th November

Cult Beauty has released some amazing Black Friday deals this year, offering discounts of up to 25% off on a stunning array of high-end brands spanning across beauty, skincare, bodycare, and haircare. Thanks to the fantastic savings available from coveted brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and many more, you can add a touch of luxury to your beauty regimen, or someone else’s, if you’re looking for a gift.

Designed to provide you with a luxurious gift every day, Cult Beauty’s Advent Calendar 2023, is the perfect treat this Christmas. Worth over £1000, this product is overflowing with 39 beauty favourites, including an incredible 20 full-size products for you to enjoy.

A cult favourite, the Glow Recipe Watermelon PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner is on offer and it definitely shouldn’t be missed. Formulated to be gentle on the skin, this alcohol-free toner is a blessing for those struggling with noticeable pores that you may want to disguise. Working to decongest and tone the complexion, this product is great for those looking to achieve clean and clear results.

Take advantage of discounts up to 60% with EXTRA off selected edits at The Hut, showcasing amazing deals on luxury fashion and homeware brands: 24th – 26th November

Get ready to elevate your style with The Hut’s spectacular discounts of up to 60% off on luxurious clothing, footwear, and homeware pieces. Whether you’re eager to refresh your wardrobe or want to modify your living space with something a little more special, why not take advantage of these incredible deals and indulge in high-end products without breaking the bank.

Bringing together style and comfort, UGG’s are the perfect footwear addition to any winter wardrobe. The UGG Womens Classic Ultra Mini Platform Suede Bootsare designed with the addition of a platformed sole to elevate your casual rotations. With amazing discounts on offer, this fashion-forward find may not be far from reach.

If you’ve been waiting to add a more statement piece to your wardrobe, there are massive savings to be had on the Dr.Martens Jadon Polished Smooth Leather 8-eye Boots. The perfect piece to finish off any look, these boots are synonymous with the label’s timeless 1460 design. Boasting a premium, polished feel while offering both style and functionality too, what’s not to love?

Get ready to ‘dress to impress’ with savings of up to 30% off Coggles for money off your favourite luxury labels: valid between 23rd – 27th November

Get ready to elevate your style game as Coggles unveils its best Black Friday offers with up to 30% off selected luxury fashion. From sleek designer ensembles to chic accessories, now is your chance to purchase some premium pieces that will take your wardrobe to the next level.

Looking for the latest kicks? Axel Arigato’s Women’s Marathon Chunky Running Style Trainers bring a taste of the ‘90s to your shoe game. These chunky trainers showcase an oversized white sole for a modern feel, while the combination of mesh and leather accents add that extra texture that amplifies the sporty yet luxurious aesthetic that’s trending right now.

Save on self-care with up to 50% off selected lines at ESPA. Grab your skincare and wellness must-haves for less: valid between 24th – 30th November

Featuring captivating discounts of up to 50% off selected luxury skincare, bodycare, homeware, and wellness products, ESPA’s Black Friday sale is well underway. So, elevate your self-care routine and embrace pure relaxation with their expertly crafted luxury products at much lower prices. Whether it’s pampering essentials or soothing homeware accessories, treat yourself and unwind in style, as you settle into the winter months ahead.

If you want to spread plenty of love and joy this season, ESPA’s Wellbeing Advent Calendar is among some of the fabulous deals you can snatch this year. All 25 gifts have been selected to nurture the mind, body and soul. Whether it’s wellness luxuries, revitalising cleansers or enriching creams, you are spoilt for choice.

Another much-loved product you can find in their sale is the Bergamot & Jasmine Bath & Shower Gel. Its gentle, soap-free formulation works to deeply cleanse the skin, leaving it beautifully refreshed. Delicately scented with bergamot and jasmine, you will enjoy lingering aromas all day long.

Get some great savings on your GLOSSYBOX subscription: valid 22nd –29th November

GLOSSYBOX is here to shake up your beauty routine this Black Friday. Offering amazing subscription savings, you could secure a 3-month subscription for just £25. While 6 months and 12-month subscriptions are also available at unbeatable prices. This deal is perfect for anyone who likes to experiment with their beauty regime or wants to broaden their makeup horizons. And there’s more – they are also offering 20% off gift vouchers for those looking to treat loved ones with luxurious new beauty products, month after month.

Want a sneak peak of the GLOSSYBOX UK Christmas Limited Box 2023? Packaged in a stunning sparkly bag, this curated collection of this year’s top beauty picks, is the best way to kick off your holiday celebrations! The limited-edition set comprises eight products from renowned brands including Iconic London, Bobbi Brown, Rituals, and Laura Mercier. Add some festive sparkle to your daily routine and ensure you shine throughout the party season!

Step into savings of up to 60% off at AllSole this Black Friday, with extra discounts on selected lines to be revealed: valid 24th – 27th November

AllSole has also rolled out lots of great deals, featuring jaw-dropping discounts of up to 60% off selected lines. Whether you’re searching for a formal pair or a casual addition to elevate your wardrobe, they have it all. From sleek, sophisticated styles to everyday essentials, there is an extensive selection of footwear that cater to every fashion taste and occasion. With such remarkable offers, now is the time to secure some top-notch designer footwear, while you can revel in the incredible savings.

I’m sure you’ll be pleased to find AllSole’s bestselling Dr. Martens Women’s 1460 Pascal Virginia Leather 8-Eye Boots are up for grabs in their Black Friday sale. The 1460 boots from Dr. Martens are crafted from a soft and supple fine-grain leather that provides a comfortable, well-worn feel. Featuring their ubiquitous yellow contrast stitching, this shoe will become the designer staple your wardrobe needed, without the price tag.

Bag the best deals and save up to 60% at MyBag with designer handbags and accessories up for grabs: valid between 24th – 27th November

Get ready to indulge in an incredible shopping spree on MyBag this Black Friday, with discounts of up to 60% off. From luxurious designer bags to must-have accessories, the savings are simply irresistible. Renowned brands like Coach, See by Chloé and Tory Burch offer a plethora of stunning styles to suit every occasion.

One of our favourites is the Vivienne Westwood Daisy Drawstring Logo-Jacquard Leather Bag. Constructed in the label’s iconic orb fabric, this monochromatic piece would be a super luxurious yet functional addition to your collection. With silver hardware and quirky brand touches, this bag can live in your rotations for years to come, all for a reasonable price.

Embrace fabulous hair days with up to 40% off everything haircare at Grow Gorgeous: valid 1st-30th November

As the winter chill sets in, don’t miss out on the sensational Black Friday deals at Grow Gorgeous, offering up to 40% off everything for all your haircare needs. From luxurious hair treatments to nourishing shampoos and stylish accessories, now is the perfect time to indulge in a little self-care. With these incredible discounts, achieving luscious, nourished locks has never been more affordable. Whether you’re battling the winter elements or simply looking to revitalise your hair, they have something for you. Seize this opportunity to pamper yourself and keep your locks looking fabulous as we transition into the winter months!

Do you like to add a hair serum into your regimen? Revitalise your hair with the Grow Gorgeous Hair Growth Serum Intense Duo featuring caffeine-enriched formulas that promote fuller, thicker, and healthier-looking hair. This ultra-concentrated serum is powered by a blend of active ingredients, to create real results, proven to improve the thickness of each strand by up to 13%*, as confirmed by independent user trials and instrumental testing.

And there you have it, a selection of our best Black Friday deals in 2023! With an array of beauty, fashion and wellness treats on offer, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether that’s for yourself or a gift for a loved one, grab your favourite finds and bag yourself your best-loved products for less.

Products are sold via THG PLC, which also owns City A.M.

City A.M. has not reviewed the products mentioned.