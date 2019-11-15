Black Friday 2019: Everything you need to know to find the best bargains

Black Friday only launched in the UK in the last five years and has quickly become one of the biggest annual shopping events, kicking off the key Christmas trading period.

Savvy shoppers can snap up bargains as stores offer huge discounts in the run up to the festive season.

Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019…

What is Black Friday?

The phenomenon is an import from the US, where retailers traditionally slash prices and extend opening hours on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Read more: Asos doubles down on Black Friday after poor trading last year

Most major high street retailers take part, offering price cuts in store and online, hoping that the discount day will help them boost sales after a challenging year for the industry.

Whether you love it or hate it, the sale seems to get more popular each year, although research indicates that growth may slump this year. Research by management consultancy Oliver Wyman found UK shoppers intend to spend £288 on average over the weekend, a drop of 12 per cent compared to last year.



When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday will officially kick off on the morning of 29 November.

However, the start date has started to edge forwards, as retailers battle to attract customers before their competitors.

This year many brands including Curry’s, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon are preparing to launch their special offers in the lead up to the main event.

Read more: Black Friday promotions drive unexpected retail boost

Karen Johnson, head of retail and wholesale at Barclays Corporate Banking, said: “The golden quarter is now in full swing, with retailers pulling out all the stops to maximise returns.

“It’s no longer enough to focus on December sales with a dash to the finish on Christmas Eve – the strategy for the season has to make sure that pricing tactics around Black Friday are carefully managed and momentum carried through into the new year. “

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

There are websites that round-up the best deals on offer, or sign up to receive the email newsletter of your preferred retailer to be kept in the loop about the best deals.

With so much choice and the pressure to make a quick decision, consumer experts have warned shoppers not to get carried away and double check that the bargain is actually a good deal.

Read more: Footfall tumbles as online retailers snap up Black Friday shoppers

“Our research reveals that Black Friday travel deals aren’t always what they appear to be,” Rory Boland, Which travel editor said.

“Avoid disappointment by comparing prices and approach attention-grabbing saving claims with scepticism.”

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is on 2 December this year. The second day of major discounts was invented to encourage people to shop online and deals on Cyber Money are not available in physical stores.

