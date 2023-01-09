How a viral TikTok video about Prosecco helped Lidl record its busiest ever sales day

Lidl pointed to a TikTok fad on making Negroni Sbagliato cocktails as partly responsible for bolstering its prosecco sales

Emma D’Arcy’s viral TikTok Negroni Sbagliato fad helped budget supermarket Lidl achieve its busiest day of trading in its 28-year history after sales of booze skyrocketed.

The discount retailer recorded its busiest day ever on Friday 23rd December following a surge in customers switching over from more expensive rivals.

The record trading came as Lidl won over an additional 1.3m UK customers this Christmas as shoppers switched almost £63m worth of spending over to the budget supermarket.

The extra customers saw Lidl achieve 24.5 per cent higher sales over the Christmas period compared to last year.

Lidl’s trading figures were bolstered by a surge in sales prosecco and Christmas puddings from its 950 UK stores.

The supermarket pointed to a TikTok fad on making Negroni Sbagliato cocktails as partly responsible for bolstering its prosecco sales and helping it sell seven million glasses of the sparkling wine.

“The social media fad stems from a clip of English actor Emma D’Arcy in which she says her favourite cocktail is ‘Negroni sbagliato – with prosecco in it.'”

The supermarket’s record sales come as discount supermarket sales have been boosted by the downturn in the economy that has seen customers seek bargains.

Lidl’s rival Aldi last week said it had achieved record sales of more than £1.4bn over December following a surge in demand from Christmas and the World Cup in Qatar.

Chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “Every week of the year we are seeing more customers coming through our doors, switching spend to Lidl from the traditional supermarkets.”

“We know they switch to us to make savings, but then they stay with us when they realise that they’re not having to compromise on quality, and this Christmas was no exception.”

“Our strategy – great quality products at low prices – has remained the same since we first opened our doors over 28 years ago. But that is only because it’s as relevant now as it ever has been.”

The news comes as Lidl pushes forwards with plans to expand its UK business by opening a new distribution centre in Luton.

