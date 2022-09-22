Lidl now highest-paying supermarket in UK with £39.5m investment in staff salaries

Trollies outside a branch of Lidl (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Discount giant Lidl has committed £39.5 in salary increases to its store and warehouse staff, becoming the highest-paying supermarket in Britain.

The retailer is increasing hourly rates from £10.10 to £10.90 outside the capital, and within London, hourly wages will go up to £11.30 and £11.95 inside the M25. ,

Some workers are set to earn upwards of £13-an-hour going forward, with changes coming into effect on 1 October.

More than 23,500 staff will benefit with full-time workers earning £2,000 more each year, in the second such pay boost by the chain this year.

Lidl says it’s now invested £83.5m in the past six years, and £50m alone in 2022.

The pay boost is an increase of 10-14 per cent since last year, and comes amid the cost of living crisis, with many families worrying about the price of food and energy for cooking.

Inflation, nearly at 10 per cent, is also putting pressure on people’s finances while wages nationally have stagnated, meaning many are struggling to make end’s meet.

“We have introduced these rate increases to reflect the key role and tireless efforts of our incredible colleagues working in our 935 stores and 13 warehouses”, said Ryan McDonnell, CEO of Lidl GB.

“The role that we as a discounter play in giving households access to good, affordable food cannot be underestimated, now more than ever.”

But the ongoing commitment and dedication of our colleagues in making it all possible for our customers cannot be underestimated either – our business simply would not run without them.”