JD Sports to ‘remain cautious’ on trading as profit dips

Sportswear retailer JD Sorts said it will continue to be “cautious” about trading, as inflationary pressures and the threat of strike action in its supply chain wages on.

The London-listed retailer posted profit before tax of £383.5m, lower than its 2021 sum of £439.5m, in results for the half-year to 30 July.

The company acknowledged “the potential for further disruption to the supply chain with industrial action a continuing risk in many markets,” chair Andrew Higginson, said.

Shares in the high street staple fell by almost four per cent when the market opened on Thursday morning.

The company acknowledged “the potential for further disruption to the supply chain with industrial action a continuing risk in many markets,” chair Andrew Higginson, said.

Inflationary pressures and the “widespread macro-economic uncertainty” also meant that it was “inevitable” for JD Sports to remain wary about trading throughout the rest of the second half.

However, the board still reiterated that headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year ending 28 January 2023 would be in line with “record performance” for the 2022 year.

Earlier this week, the retailer announed that former boss Peter Cowgill was set to receive £5.5m after making a departure from the brand, clouded by controversy.

After decades at the helm of the London-listed firm, Cowgill stepped down following several brushes with the competition watchdog.

On Wednesday, JD Sports said it had agreed exit terms with Cowgill, including a £3.5m payment over two years for agreeing to certain limits and £2m over three years for a consultancy agreement.

More to follow…