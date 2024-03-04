New Footasylum CEO named as former boss takes role with The Body Shop owner

Footasylum is headquartered in Greater Manchester.

The CEO and executive chairman of Footasylum is to take on a role with Aurelius, the German private equity firm that owns the brand and The Body Shop.

Barry Bown has held the positions at the Greater Manchester-headquartered retailer since June 2018, having previously been at JD Sports for more than 30 years and its CEO from 2000 to 2014.

He will be succeeded by David Pujolar, who joins from AW LAB, a multi-brand, multi-channel streetwear, sportswear and lifestyle retailer, where he has been general manager since 2016

Mr Bown will now take on a consultancy role with Aurelius, which acquired Footasylum in 2022 for almost £40m.

Footasylum had been owned by JD Sports after it was acquired for £90m in 2019.

However, the retail giant was forced to sell the business after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the takeover after it ruled the merger could lead to less choice and a “worse deal” for customers.

Earlier in 2022, JD Sports and Footasylum were fined almost £4.7m by the CMA for sharing commercially sensitive information during its investigation.

Peter Cowgill, the long-serving executive chairman of JD Sports, resigned from the company in May after the fine.

In July 2021 Mr Cowgill was filmed meeting his counterpart at Footasylum, Barry Bown, at a car park near Bury in Greater Manchester, first revealed by in a report in the Sunday Times.

The CMA ruled that during two meetings on July 5 and August 4, 2021 the two had exchanged commercially sensitive information and then failed to inform the regulator.

On stepping down from his role at Footasylum, Mr Bown said: “Footasylum is an incredible business and I’ve been privileged to lead it for nearly six years.

“It has been rewarding and challenging in equal measure and, under Aurelius’s ownership, we now have exceptionally strong foundations and a clear strategy for future growth.

“Today, Footasylum is profitable, expanding rapidly, and has a prominent presence on high streets and in iconic retail destinations across the UK.

“Against that backdrop, the time is right for me to step aside from the day-to-day running of the business, almost 40 years after I first started out in this industry.

“I am delighted that someone of David’s calibre will take up the role of CEO and am confident that he is the right person to take charge of Footasylum’s exciting next chapter.

“I also have no doubt that the incredible leadership team I leave behind will support him in taking the business to new heights. I am looking forward to providing support to the business through my new consultancy role with Aurelius.”

The news comes after Footasylum has hailed a “record-breaking” year which saw its sales pass the £300m mark.

Aurelius recently hit the headlines after buying The Body Shop, which entered administration earlier this month.

Tobias Klaiber, managing director at Aurelius, said: “We are thrilled to witness Footasylum continuing its growth journey and solidifying its unique position as a disruptive entertainer, brand incubator, and youth influencer.

“The record financial results validate our strategic direction, demonstrating the success of our operational transformation and growth initiatives.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Barry for his strong commitment over the years and are pleased to have him as a consultant to the team.

“With David, we are confident that we have an exceptional successor who will help realise the ambitious goals we have set for this business moving forward.”

David Pujolar, incoming CEO of Footasylum, said: “Footasylum is a business that I’ve admired for many years. It has a distinctive proposition, a loyal customer base, and an exciting portfolio of innovative and trendsetting brands.

“Barry, Aurelius, and the wider team have done an excellent job in building Footasylum into a leading streetwear retailer and disruptive entertainment company, and I am looking forward to continuing their good work.”