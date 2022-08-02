JD Sports appoints former B&Q exec as CEO

JD Sports has named former B&Q executive Régis Schultz as new CEO, as the sportswear retailer hopes to put a slew of negative headlines behind it.

Schultz is anticipated to join the London-listed retailer in September, with interim boss Kath Smith to resume her former role as a senior independent director on the board.

He will join the retailer after a stint at Dubai-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group, where he has held the role of president of retail since 2019.

“JD has consistently proven itself to be one of the most successful operators of multi-brand retail formats in the world,” Schultz said.

“We are committed to going deeper in the international development of our brands applying our experience and executional expertise and further enhancing our market leading multi-channel customer experience.”

JD Sports has been in hot water with the country’s competition regulator in recent years.

The company was caught in the crosshairs earlier this year after admitting to cartel activity over fixing retail prices of some Rangers Football Club branded clothes

The company was also rapped with a hefty fine after a meeting between JD Sports met with Footasylum’s opposite number Barry Brown in a car park to discuss a blocked takeover.

Earlier this week, the trainer seller inked a deal to hand over Footasylum to Aurelius Group for £37.5m, after a request from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).