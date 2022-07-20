Letters: Who gets a vote, anyway?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss tore shreds off each other in Sunday night’s debate

[Re: The dizzying tax promises of the Tory campaigns aren’t enough for the City, July 18]

The dizzying tax promises as Eliot Wilson calls them are geared towards the Conservative members who are a unique group of people who should not be given a mandate to pick our next Prime Minister. Who gave them the authority?

It would be better to simply allow the Conservative MPs to sort it out amongst themselves. They were actually given the authority.

The factions we see playing out are a very healthy part of how democratic processes should be run. And importantly, they were voted for and elected by all creeds of people – not just those who hold a card for the True Blues. It makes little sense that our leadership elections are run in the same way regardless of whether or not the person is Prime Minister. And it is borderline undemocratic. It means policies put forward are geared not towards an array of different voters but only a certain type.

Kathleen Brown