Letters: We can win AI, if we invest right

[Re: UK set to become next AI superpower says new report, Nov 22]

The UK has a strong tradition of research and innovation, a capability that continues to help drive advances in the application of high-end computing and AI. While the US, China, and EU have larger budgets for supercomputing, the UK can differentiate itself and lead by leveraging its strong academic and research base to address specific challenges.

Britain far outpaces other major European countries on most metrics of AI success. This is true in terms of the research taking place in its universities, and the important role being played by UK-based organisations like the Alan Turing Institute in shaping global AI standards. The UK is also home to numerous AI innovators like DeepMind.

Read more UK set to become next AI superpower says new report

Maintaining this pace of innovation will require refocusing and an increase in HPC/AI funding in the UK. To date, HPC and AI have shared “best practices,” but there remains a separation. HPC continues to focus on fundamental models in science while AI is being leveraged in more creative activities.

Many other commentators have long been warning about the “end of Moore’s Law”. In the future, different strategies for architecture and software will be essential to continue scaling performance to address new challenges.

Silicon Valley and Shenzhen may be the homes of Big Tech, but the UK’s already established position as an AI innovation hub is a golden opportunity.

Alex White

SambaNova Systems