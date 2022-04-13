Letters: New rules for a new age?

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Police training documents suggest the force are unequipped to investigate Big Tech, 11 April]

Matthew Lesh’s comment that the Online Safety Bill is “draconian”, and the government’s focus on it means it is “failing to educate and resource the police to tackle real crime”, fails to acknowledge the crux of the bill and what it is seeking to achieve.

The bill creates a framework for how social media platforms create safe environments for their users. It is not primarily about creating new offences (though there are some), and the primary regulator is Ofcom.

Read more Police training documents suggest the force are unequipped to investigate Big Tech

The bill promises a new age for social media users, as – rather than heralding censorship – it will force Big Tech to tighten complaints processes and require them to do more to assess risk to users and combat online harms. For those who suffer from online harassment – a staggering 20 per cent of the UK population – it provides an enhanced ability to report and hold accountable those who troll, harass and stalk online, marking the first real attempt globally to move Big Tech away from largely self-regulation.

The police’s ability to operate in a digital forum is important, and better training is significant for creating a safer online space for all. However, any progress must start with the Big Tech platforms themselves, underpinned by the threat of enforcement by a regulator with teeth.

Thomas Rudkin