Leicester City still face PSR danger despite Premier League decision

Leicester City remain on the hook for possible breaches of PSR rules despite the Premier League deciding not to issue charges to any clubs for the period ending last season.

Leicester escaped punishment last year despite being charged with overspending for the period ending 2022-23 after they won a legal appeal centred on ambiguity in the wording of the rules.

The Premier League confirmed that dispute remained the subject of ongoing proceedings, meaning that the Foxes could yet face a points deduction after all.

And while no further charges have been forthcoming for the period ending last season, the outcome of the previous charges could yet have a knock-on effect on the latest calculation and cause them to be in breach.

“Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings,” the top division said.

“Accordingly, neither the league nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club’s compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the league for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2023-24.”

Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton were all believed to be at risk of breaching PSR (profitability and sustainability regulations) but complied thanks to controversial deals.

Chelsea boosted their income by selling two hotels and their women’s team to separate but associated companies – transactions that raised eyebrows but were approved by the league.

Newcastle and Villa, meanwhile, managed to offset losses with some last-minute player trading before the 30 June deadline, in some cases between each other.

Tuesday marked the deadline for any complaints to be issued under the league’s fast-track PSR process, which must be wrapped up – including appeals – by 1 June.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged this time last year and were ultimately docked two and four points respectively.

It is understood that a dispute between Everton and the Premier League over stadium interest payments remains ongoing.

PSR is set to be replaced by a new set of financial rules for next season. Clubs will instead be limited to spending 85 per cent of revenue on squad-related costs – dropping to 70 per cent for those involved in Uefa competitions in order to comply with the rules at continental level.