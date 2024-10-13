Lee Carsley: England deserve a world-class coach that’s won trophies

Interim manager Lee Carsley has said the England managerial job “deserves a world-class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it” after his side’s 3-1 victory over Finland in the Nations League.

Interim manager Lee Carsley has said the England managerial job “deserves a world-class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it” after his side’s 3-1 victory over Finland in the Nations League.

Carsley had widely been touted for the England job but after the side’s humiliating 2-1 defeat to Greece last week, where the Three Lions lacked balance, questions were raised of the 50-year-old.

He admitted before yesterday’s match at the weekend that he has not “formally” applied for the permanent manager spot given he is already an FA employee. But following the victory he said he understood his “remit” as England manager and that he’s “still on the path” to international coaching.

“I’ve not really thought that much about it [my future],” Carsley said. “My remit was to do six games and I am happy with that. [It is a] really privileged position I am in, I am really enjoying it [but] I didn’t enjoy it the last two days.

“It was a hard work, I am just not used to losing in an England team and I don’t take losing very well.

“People are always trying to put their chips on one side but I am totally in the middle. My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me. This job deserves a world-class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it. And I am still on the path to doing that.”

The result keeps promotion from League B into League A alive, and in England’s own hands, after the side were relegated to the second tier under Gareth Southgate in 2023, ahead of last year’s Euro 2024 Championships.

Jack Grealish put England one up in the first half after a superb pass by Angel Gomes found the Manchester City player, whose low attempt couldn’t be stopped by Finland’s Lukas Hradecky in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the away side’s lead in the 73rd minute with a sumptuous finish from a free-kick 22 yards out from Hradecky’s line. Grealish said after the match that he had promised the Liverpool man £500 if he scored from the opportunity.

Declan Rice made it three for England when he found the net from a low Ollie Watkins cross but Arttu Hoskonen got one back for the home side to deny Dean Henderson a clean sheet on his first England start.

“I don’t think it has been difficult [for Carsley],” Grealish said after the match. “Whatever happens with the England manager they will always have some people saying negative stuff.

“People were calling out for all of the so-called attacking players to play and we did it, it didn’t work for one game, and there’s people moaning.

“In my honest opinion I don’t really get it, it can happen in games. I love coming here [to camp], he’s a top, top manager, a brilliant guy and I love playing for him.”