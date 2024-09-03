England manager Lee Carsley snubbed agents and negotiated own contract

Lee Carsley negotiated his own England contract as he does not have an agent

Lee Carsley is bucking current trends by not employing an agent despite being a serious contender for the England job.

The interim manager, who will lead the men’s senior team for the first time in this week’s Uefa Nations League matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland, personally negotiated a pay rise with the Football Association for taking the job and will continue to handle his own affairs.

Carsley has been an extremely low-maintenance employee for the FA and remains on the same 12-month rolling contract he signed when appointed under-21 manager three years ago, although the payment terms have increased.

His predecessor Gareth Southgate suffered embarrassment last year when his long-term agent, Terry Byrne, failed to make a series of payments that were owed to the then-England manager for commercial work as he had invested the money in a failed property deal.

Southgate dispensed with Byrne’s services before the European Championship and has not employed another agent, preferring to take advice from his friend Jimmy Worrall, the entrepreneur who founded the Leaders in Sport conference and networking business.

Southgate stepped down in July after eight years with the national team after their 2-1 defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Carsley’s first match in charge of England ironically comes against the country he represented as an international player, having qualified through his Irish grandmother.

The Birmingham-born 50-year-old led England Under-21s to their European Championship title last year.