Last year’s winner The Revenant can be crowned again

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

RACE of the day could well be the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.10pm) as it features another box office clash between Palace Pier and the unbeaten Baaeed.

The former only has one blemish on his glittering CV and that came in this race last season when he was sent off favourite.

He has had a similar prep this season coming here on the back of a victory in the Prix Jacques le Marois and had been faultless in his three previous victories before that.

However, this time he’ll have the unbeaten Baaeed to contend with.

William Haggas’ colt has been a revelation this season, particularly when landing his first Group One in the Prix du Moulin last month.

That said, it is easy to pick holes in the strength of that race as the runners in behind have been unable to uphold the form and some value may lie elsewhere.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s THE REVENANT has run in this race twice, picking up a silver medal two years ago before going one better last year.

He prefers a bit of cut in the ground, but it won’t be fast and he looks too big a price at 9/1.

I’m also convinced MASTER OF THE SEAS will go well.

He came back from a break to finish third in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last time and shaped as though he would come on for the run.

However, the best betting opportunities look to be in the Balmoral Handicap (4.30pm) where trainer John Gosden holds a strong hand with Sunray Major and King Leonidas.

That said, the Irish raiders SALTONSTALL at 40/1 and RAISE YOU at 25/1 are massive prices and may just offer a bit of value.

POINTERS SATURDAY

The Revenant e/w 3.10pm Ascot

Master Of The Seas e/w 3.10pm Ascot

Quinella: Palace Pier, The Revenant, Master Of The Seas

Saltonstall e/w 4.30pm Ascot

Raise You e/w 4.30pm Ascot