Kingsclere’s Kal could be set to Pan her Ribblesdale rivals

Andrew Balding is looking for a first win in the Ribblesdale

ACCORDING to the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45pm) betting, the favourite, Diamond Rain, is going to be hard to beat.

Unraced as a juvenile, she kicked off her career with a taking debut win at Ascot back in May and sparkled when stepped up in trip to 10 furlongs at Newbury next time out.

Having bypassed the Classics, she has probably found a good opportunity to land a first Group win here, and given she’s out of Oaks heroine Dancing Rain, she’s bound to appreciate the 12-furlong distance.

However, she is short enough at 11/8 with Star Sports, and I’m keen to take her on each-way with KALPANA.

Andrew Balding’s filly also didn’t start her career until this year, getting off the mark on debut at Wolverhampton in January.

Next time up she showed enough ability to finish second to Inisherin, the Commonwealth Cup favourite, at Newcastle in March before really announcing herself at Newmarket in April.

She dotted up by 10 lengths that day and marked herself out as a proper filly to follow, even earning whispers of being supplemented for the Oaks.

Epsom didn’t materialise and despite being beaten into second on her next start back at Newmarket, she ran with great credit there as the front two pulled well clear over the Rowley Mile.

Since then, she has reportedly trained well, and hearing that the Kingsclere team rate her as one of their best chances of the meeting only fills me with more confidence of a big run.

I think this further trip should also suit her well, as should the fast ground, and I think she’s an each-way bet to nothing here at 5/1 with Star Sports.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Kalpana e/w 3.45pm Royal Ascot