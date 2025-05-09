Shield to prove himself Invincible in classy Sha Tin sprint

Invincible Shield is seeking a fourth-straight win at Sha Tin this season.

SHA TIN racegoers have a treat in store when some of the top four-year-old sprinters in the territory line-up in the Pok Fu Lam Reservoir Road Handicap (10.45am) over six furlongs.

This mouth-watering encounter includes the likes of the John Size-trained Wunderbar, the only horse to beat world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising, highly-progressive Fast Network, flying-machine Bottomuptogether, and exciting new kid on the block Invincible Shield.

Wunderbar seeks to get his reputation back on track after suffering setbacks in his last three races and now returns after a four-month break.

Trackwork watchers report he is in top condition, but he will need to be against Fast Network, who is going for a hat-trick after a couple of hugely impressive triumphs and has been allocated the favoured inside gate one.

Dennis Yip’s galloper does however have to give nine pounds to fast improving INVINCIBLE SHIELD who beat a competitive Class Two field over seven furlongs last start and had previously looked the real deal when winning twice over the course and distance.

Don’t ignore the claims of well-handicapped Gorgeous Win, and also Chiu Chow Spirit who races over six furlongs for the first time in his career and will enjoy the blistering early speed of the race.

This is sure to prove an exciting spectacle with hopefully Invincible Shield proving the strongest in the closing stages.

Earlier on the card, AHREN is worth following in the Pok Fu Lam Country Park Handicap (10.10am) over six furlongs.

The Andrea Atzeni-ridden three-year-old looked an exciting prospect when running away from his opposition last month, and although up in class, could still be well-handicapped.

High-flying Atzeni looks set for another good day when earlier on the programme he climbs aboard FASHION LEGEND who has everything in his favour in the Pok Fu Lam Public Riding School Handicap (7.30am), over the extended mile on the all-weather surface.

POINTERS

Fashion Legend 7.30am Sha Tin

Ahren 10.10am Sha Tin

Invincible Shield 10.45am Sha Tin