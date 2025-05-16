Morgan out to make breakthrough Success in Hong Kong

Douglas Whyte saddles Morgan Success, formerly trained by Johnny Murtagh, at Sha Tin on Sunday.

IT HAS not been easy for bettors in Hong Kong over the past month or so with numerous surprise results causing grief, and plenty of head scratching from form book students.

This was once again highlighted at Happy Valley in mid-week, when a handful of winners on the nine-race card were returned at double-figure odds, leaving many racegoers with empty pockets.

Sha Tin could provide some respite with plenty of obvious choices early on in the programme, but it is still likely, with many newcomers and lightly raced gallopers on show, that there could be more surprises along the way.

One race that on paper has the ingredients to provide another shock is the Shenzhen Centre Handicap (10.50am) over a mile.

This is a tight knit and highly competitive handicap, where recent form may count for nothing and luck in running will surely play an important role.

Huge Wave looks the obvious choice on the form book, having chased home Family Jewel over the course and distance on his last start and now renews rivalry with nine challengers who were behind him that day.

While Huge Wave had a trouble-free run down the home straight, many of his rivals were not so lucky, and none more so than bottom-weight MORGAN SUCCESS.

This former Irish-trained galloper known as Shamsuddin when stabled with Johnny Murtagh, held various positions throughout his journey from an outside draw, but could never find a clear passage down the home straight and his final finishing position of sixth can be upgraded.

Having previously chased home progressive Sky Jewellery in only his third race in his new surroundings, he has the potential to make a decent handicapper, and this time has been dealt a better gate in six.

POINTERS

Morgan Success e/w 10.50am Sha Tin