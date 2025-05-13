Joy ready to Spring into action for Fownes

Caspar Fownes has saddled 40 winners in Hong Kong this season.

RACING at Happy Valley in Hong Kong returns for another exciting nine-race card on Wednesday, with a small but selective field lining up for the feature Class Two Choi Hung Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

The in-form partnership of trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton aboard Soleil Fighter will probably dominate the betting, especially after a close third to Invincible Shield over an inadequate seven-furlong trip at Sha Tin recently.

This is not a one-horse race however, with the likes of Helene Feeling and Californiatotality in the line-up, and front-running Telecom Fighters set to dictate the pace from the off.

How fast Telecom Fighters goes when the gates open is anyone’s guess, but the majority of his rivals need a strong gallop throughout the contest and jockey Angus Chung will be mindful of not going too quick and saving some petrol before the dash for glory down the home straight.

Soleil Fighter looks the probable winner, especially over his optimum trip, but with his odds likely to be short he is overlooked in favour of a couple of more interesting contenders later on the card.

Trainer Caspar Fownes saddles the best bet of the meeting in JOY OF SPRING, who lines up in Nam Shan Handicap (3.15pm) over nine furlongs.

This son of Deep Field has always been highly regarded in the Fownes camp and went some way to confirming that regard when closing off last season with two dominant wins over this same trip.

For some undisclosed reason he was rested for over seven months and did not make his seasonal reappearance until February, when an encouraging fifth over seven furlongs to useful Juneau Pride.

A lameness issue curtailed his progress when set to run the following month, and in hindsight he was probably just in need of the run when an encouraging sixth to useful handicapper Winning Wing at Sha Tin in April.

Since then, it has been full steam ahead in both his track work and a recent eye-catching trial, and he should finally strip in prime condition.

With the inside gate in stall one a bonus against some useful rivals, including Money Catcher, Rocket Spade, Excellence Value and Chain Of Gold, this is his chance to prove he is much better than his present handicap mark.

Fownes could also be on the mark earlier on the card when he saddles once highly-talented GALAXY WITNESS in the first division of the Tin Sau Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs.

Rated as high as 86 in the 2022/23 season, the son of Star Witness, who in the past was racing against Class Two opposition, finds himself back in a Class Four but does have an unblemished two-from-two record in this company.

He produced a recent eye-catching performance when finishing under two lengths fourth to Happy Fat Cat last time, and now racing off a rating of 60, a reproduction of that form would be good enough here.

POINTERS

Galaxy Witness 1.40pm Happy Valley

Joy Of Spring 3.15pm Happy Valley