Gummy can continue Purton’s winning Legacy at Sha Tin

Zac Purton has ridden 17 winners from the last seven meetings in Hong Kong.

RACEGOERS in Hong Kong can look forward to a mixed-bag of entertainment at Sha Tin on Sunday with a 10-race programme, including seven races on turf and three on the all-weather surface.

It is worth noting racing takes place on the C+3 course, the narrowest in width of all the tracks in Hong Kong, measuring just over 20 yards from rail to rail.

When racing took place on the C+3 course last month, the majority of winners sat in midfield or closer to the pace from the off and low draw numbers had a distinct advantage over outside gates.

One trainer who must have breathed a sigh of relief when the draws were known on Thursday was Chris So, who saddles PAKISTAN LEGACY in the Beas River Country Club Handicap (10.15am) over six furlongs.

The Australian import, who has been close to a win ever since his encouraging debut back in January, was undone by an outside gate and tough journey when a close-up fifth to rival Moduleconstruction over the course and distance last month.

This time, six pounds better off at the weights with that rival and importantly coming from gate three – his conqueror is drawn in 11 – his chance is obvious, and he can provide another winner for his in-form trainer and jockey Zac Purton.

Talking of Purton, the seven-time reigning champ has an incredible record at Sha Tin since returning from injury at the end of March.

He has visited the winners’ circle 17 times at the last seven meetings, including three successful trebles and one four-timer.

The Zac-Man as always has a host of winning chances at the meeting, including the Benno Yung-trained GUMMY GUMMY who finally looks set for a change of fortune in the Members Cup (9.10am) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

This ultra-consistent dirt specialist has been touched off in two of his last three races and never saw daylight until too late in his other defeat but will but surely make no mistake this time with a favoured inside draw set to allow him a charmed journey stalking probable leader Packing Bole.

POINTERS

Gummy Gummy 9.10am Sha Tin

Pakistan Legacy 10.15am Sha Tin