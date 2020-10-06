Hong Kong Racing Tips: Kinda like Purton’s Cool

WITH leading jockeys Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan both sidelined through suspensions, reigning champ Zac Purton will relish the chance of cutting into the six-winner deficit he trails Moreira when racing gets underway at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

With his card marked in seven of the eight races, he has a number of good chances including Amazing Luck who looks to have been ear-marked for the Shek Pik Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

Purton has discarded Melbourne Hall, whom he rode to victory three weeks ago, and Regency Master to ride Paul O’Sullivan’s galloper, presently rated six pounds below his last winning mark.

This won’t be easy, though, with the likes of Zhan Jiang Rocks and Starlit Night in opposition and maybe Purton’s mount KINDA COOL offers a better chance of success in the six-furlong dash (2.45pm).

This progressive Frankie Lor-trained sprinter ended last season on a winning note, but subsequently looks much more like the finished article judged on his track and trial form at the Conghua training centre in China.

In the same race, keep an eye on STOCK LEGEND who is likely to go off at attractive odds and could spring a surprise.

Following a recent stable transfer to Francis Lui, he produced an eye-catching performance when a close-up sixth in a hot handicap at Sha Tin recently.

The combination of Lui and Vincent Ho have proved formidable in recent times, and Ho is now riding at his minimum weight.

POINTERS

Kinda Cool 2.45pm Happy Valley

Stock Legend (e/w) 2.45pm Happy Valley

PYRAH’S PLACEPOT PICKS

1.15pm – 5 & 6

1.45pm – 3 & 10

2.15pm – 2 & 8

2.45pm – 2 & 11

3.15pm – 5

3.50pm – 3 & 10