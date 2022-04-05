Kieron Pollard among Hundred draft movers as David Warner misses out

The Hundred will take place in August with today’s draft announcement confirming much of the squad set-ups. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

West Indian star Kieron Pollard has joined London Spirit in today’s Hundred draft as David Warner is among those who miss out.

The men’s draft saw over 550 players register for just 42 places after many of the spots were already filled with players from last season.

Aussie Warner joins the likes of world No1 T20 batter Babar Azam and West Indies opener Chris Gayle in not being selected.

In the women’s squad release, the key name is the move of England’s Tammy Beaumont to Welsh Fire.

Pollard was the top pick prior to the Hundred draft – which took place behind closed doors yesterday – and was snapped up by London Spirit – now headed up by Trevor Bayliss following the death of Shane Warne.

Elsewhere in the men’s draft, Andre Russell and Quinton de Kock were snapped up by Manchester Originals and Southern brave respectively.

Many of the big-name domestic players who would be available for the entirety of the tournament were signed – including Tom Banton and Joe Clarke (Welsh Fire), and Liam Dawson (Spirit).

This year’s competition will take place in August after the English game had its schedule moved around to suit all four domestic competitions.