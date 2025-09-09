Keep Carmers at Doncaster to carry on making Cash

Carmers won the Group Two Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

SATURDAY’s St Leger (3.40pm) is the final Classic of the season and provides the chance to see horses with more of a stamina-laden pedigree grind it out down the long Doncaster home straight.

With the going currently described as good-to-soft and not a huge amount of rain forecast to hit Town Moor before the weekend, it might not be the extreme test it sometimes can be.

Goodwood Cup winner Scandinavia is certainly not short of stamina and looks the right favourite, but I’d be keen to take on dual Derby winner, Lambourn after a poor run at York.

It’s hard to second guess Ballydoyle’s plans here, with the unexposed Stay True also holding an entry at this stage.

However, conditions should suit CARMERS, who has shown some very smart form this season on a sound surface.

Paddy Twomey’s contender stayed on well to get the better of Furthur in the Group Two Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, and then ran with plenty of credit when second in the Great Voltigeur at York, where he had Lambourn and Stay True in behind.

Stepping back up to this 1m6f trip will suit him and having backed him several times this season, I’m willing to again at around 5/1.

Doncaster’s Saturday card opens with a competitive handicap (1.15pm) over a mile.

One that caught my eye further down the market was CASH, who is set to make his handicap debut.

Many of these have had plenty of goes, but although now a six-year-old, Cash has only made 12 career starts, and almost all of those have been in Listed or Group company.

He has largely been campaigned over distances beyond a mile this season, but this looks like his optimum trip.

As a strong traveller in his races, this big-field scenario could be ideal for him, and he should be given a typical Jamie Spencer ride, weaving his way through from the back of the field. Hopefully he can be delivered at the right time.

At 14/1, it’s a chance I’m willing to take on a horse that could just be better than his opposition.

The Park Stakes (3.00pm) has the look of a tough contest to call, with questions over most of the field.

Favourite Shadow Of Light is the most likely winner, but he has come up short three times this season, and I didn’t like the way he finished tamely at Deauville last time.

One thing is for certain, there will be plenty of pace injected into this as Quinault, Ten Bob Tony and Audience all like to go forward.

I’m interested in Quinault and think he could bounce back with a big run after doing too much on the lead at York last time, but the presence of other pace angles means I’ll look elsewhere.

A fast-run race should suit Kevin Ryan’s ROOM SERVICE, who often finishes his races with a flourish.

He’s caught the eye in two Group Threes this season, finishing well from off the pace at Haydock and York to be beaten three lengths and a length respectively.

At Haydock he was behind Ten Bob Tony, while at York he found Quinault too strong, so clearly he needs a bit more to get the better of those rivals here, but this race could set up perfectly.

The return to Doncaster is another positive, as he has a two-from-two record on Town Moor, and he certainly shouldn’t be overlooked at 14/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Cash e/w 1.15pm Doncaster

Room Service e/w 3.00pm Doncaster

Carmers 3.40pm Doncaster