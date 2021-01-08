Joe Biden unveils key economic appointments to his Cabinet

Joe Biden has unveiled his picks for key economic roles in his administration including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Biden has opted for longtime union member Walsh who he has a longstanding relationship with to be his Labor Secretary. Walsh was also reportedly a rumoured potential pick for Hillary Clinton had she won the presidency in 2016.

The president-elect said he had considered Bernie Sanders but changed his mind following the tie in the Senate vote this week. “We can’t put control of the Senate at risk” with a special election in Vermont, Biden said.

The incoming administration has selected Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo as Commerce Secretary, with Don Graves as her deputy, while former Obama administration official Isabel Guzman will lead the Small Business Administration.

It came as US job figures released today showed the economy lost 140,000 jobs, which will likely increase pressure on the Biden administration.

Biden said he will make a concerted effort to help small businesses in low-income areas and will focus economic stimulus on women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

The president-elect has now selected nominees for all cabinet-level positions with Biden hailing it the most diverse cabinet ever.