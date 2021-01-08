Non-farm payrolls show US jobs declined in December as Covid-19 cases surged

The US economy lost jobs for the first time since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, as a resurgence in infections knocked back any sort of economic recovery over the summer and autumn.

The unemployment rate stood at 6.7% in December.

Nonfarm payrolls, the leading US jobs indicator in the US, fell by 140,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said.

It marks the first job decline since April.

However, data for November was revised up to show 336,000 jobs added instead of 245,000 as previously reported.

The economy has recovered just over half of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.