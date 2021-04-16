UK job adverts soar in April as business confidence booms

The number of new job postings is soaring as the UK tiptoes its way out of the pandemic, according to new data from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation.

During the week of 5-11 April, a further 140,000 new job openings were recorded, giving a total of 1.37 million active adverts in the UK.

This is on top a further 181,000 in the previous week, which was the highest weekly figure since the Covid crisis began.

The three best weeks for new job postings have all come since 8 March, reflecting rising business confidence and willingness to hire new staff as the economy opens up.

Weekly job postings have shot up during March and April

New investment, new jobs

Neil Carberry, CEO of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, believes the trend will continue.

“The busy barbers and pub gardens this week are a sign that large sections of our economy are getting going again – and this growing confidence is reflected in hiring activity.

“With the vaccine rollout on schedule, businesses are increasingly confident this positive trend will continue. That will unlock investment and with it, new jobs.”

Photographers in demand

The occupation with the highest weekly increase in job postings in the first week of April was photographers and audio-visual equipment operators, up by more than 20 per cent.

There was also increased demand for bar and waiting staff, up 7.6 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively, a welcome boost for sectors hit hard by Covid.

Matthew Mee, director at market analytics firm Emsi, described the progress as “cautiously optimistic”.

“It’s fantastic to see further signs of recovery in some of the hardest hit parts of the economy – particularly noting positive week-on-week growth in new job postings across both the hospitality and leisure sectors.

“Overall, I’d describe the market as ‘cautiously optimistic’ – so let’s all hope for continued progress in the weeks and months ahead.”

