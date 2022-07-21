Jitters over global recession send FTSE 100-listed industrial giants lower

Jitters over a slowdown in the global economy pulled industrial stocks lower today, dragging on London markets.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dropped 0.45 per cent to 7,231.33 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, edged 0.17 per cent higher to 19,433.59 points.

Scorching inflation and rising business costs is crimping economic activity, sending a chill through global output.

Investors are also worried central banks will tip their respective economies into recession by raising rates rapidly to tame historic price rises. The European Central Bank is today expected to launch its first rate rise in over a decade.

Those concerns over a reduction in global demand weighed on FTSE 100-listed commodities producers.

BP and Shell, which represent an enormous share of the index meaning movements in their share prices exert a strong influence over its direction, both fell more than 1.7 per cent.

Brent and WTI, the global oil price benchmarks, each dropped around three per cent, hitting the oil mega caps’ shares.

Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Fresnillo all placed near the bottom of the FTSE 100 performance table. Prices for commodities such as copper have tumbled in recent months, hurting miners’ revenues.

Mike Ashley’s former FTSE 250-listed retail business Frasers Group led the day’s gains on the FTSE 250 after it posted a profit jump despite a significant increase in costs. That announcement sent its shares nearly 20 per cent higher.

The pound resumed its slide against the dollar, weakening 0.35 per cent to buy $1.1924.