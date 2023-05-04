FTSE 100 live: London index slips despite Shell rising after posting £7.6bn profit

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: The Shell logo is displayed at a petrol station on February 2, 2023 in London, England. The British multinational oil and gas company reported profits of $39.9 billion (£32.2 billion) in 2022, double the prior year’s total. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 slipped today despite investors piling into Shell after it launched a fresh buyback funded from its huge first quarter profits.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.33 per cent to 7,762.92 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.14 per cent to 19,337.67 points.

Britain’s top stock index’s losses came despite the best efforts of oil mega cap Shell surging nearly three per cent and to near the top of the FTSE 100 after it unveiled profits topped $9.6bn (£7.6bn), prompting it to launch a new £3.2bn share buy back.

Investors cozied up to the news and hoovered up the clam-logoed firm.

Fellow oil giant BP got in on the action, advancing 0.56 per cent.

Calls to step up windfall taxes on UK energy giants are likely to gather pace after BP and Shell’s bumper results this week. The former clocked £4bn in the first three months of this year.

Oil prices have tanked recently on fears the global economy could be squeezed by central banks hiking interest rates aggressively.

Federal Reserve officials backed a tenth successive rate rise last night, raising US borrowing costs 25 basis points to a range of five and 5.25 per cent.

High street bellwether Next also gained around half a percentage point today after it maintained its financial guidance for the year.

“The guidance is in line with Next’s traditionally cautious outlook, adding to its previous comments that while it sees some improvement to the overall drag of inflation given reduced factory gate prices and lower freight costs, wage inflation and utility bills remain a thorn in the side which will likely impact overall performance,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said.

Textbook maker Pearson slumped over two per cent and toward the bottom of the FTSE 100, extending this week’s poor performance that has been driven by concerns that uptake of AI tools could knock demand for its products.

Miner Glencore was the worst performer during early exchanges, shedding over four per cent.