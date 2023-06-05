FTSE 100 live: Oil price surge after OPEC+ supply cut lifts BP and Shell

London’s FTSE 100 zipped higher this morning as oil giants soared after OPEC+ amplified production cuts, putting upward pressure on prices.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.46 per cent to 7,642.79 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, hopped 0.42 per cent to 19,230.39 points.

The group of major oil producing nations yesterday announced they would extend existing production cuts that were due to end this year to 2024.

Saudi Arabia, the OPEC+ cartel’s de facto leader, tabled a shock output drop, taking supply to 9m barrels per day from 10 barrels per day.

Those moves sent oil prices on an upward spiral this morning, with WTI and Brent Crude, the globe’s top benchmarks, each climbing nearly two per cent.

In response, investors piled in London-listed oil megacaps Shell and BP, with the pair advancing 1.27 per cent and 1.12 per cent respectively.

“The decision by Riyadh to reduce production by a million barrels a day in July, and the pledge from other OPEC+ members to lower targets again next year was aimed at shoring up the oil price to breakeven levels,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“Oil prices are trapped in conflicting tides between production cuts on one hand, and concerns about demand as China’s recovery slows, while a recession in the US looms,” she added.

Miners pegged the FTSE 100’s gains, likely on lingering concerns about the ability of the global economy to withstand higher interest rates and inflation.

Endeavour Mining anchored the premier index, shedding nearly three per cent, followed closely by Fresnillo.

The pound weakened around 0.4 per cent against the US dollar, arresting its strong gains last week fuelled by investors betting on the Bank of England continuing to hike interest rates to tame inflation.