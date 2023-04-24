FTSE 100 live: Credit Suisse suffers £55bn outflow as BP and Shell drag London index lower

The capital’s premier index slipped 0.26 per cent to 7,893.87 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, edged 0.07 per cent lower to 19,255.94 points (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 kicked off a new week in subdued style today, dragged lower by big industrial firms extending last week’s poor performance.

The capital’s premier index slipped 0.26 per cent to 7,893.87 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, edged 0.07 per cent lower to 19,255.94 points.

Shares of big mining and oil companies fell sharply in the City this morning, building on losses they racked up last week fuelled by investors sweating over whether central banks could knock the global economy by hiking interest rates too aggressively to tame inflation.

Downward price movements extended into the new week, with miner Glencore losing 1.7 per cent.

Oil mega caps BP and Shell followed closely behind, skidding around 1.4 per cent lower each.

The FTSE 100 has benefited from having a massive gearing toward so-called “old economy” stocks like miners, oil producers and commodity suppliers due to the huge surge in raw material prices over the past year or so.

They represent a big chunk of the bucket of shares on the index, meaning their price movements exert a strong influence on whether the FTSE 100 is up or down.

“The FTSE 100 is under pressure trading below 7,900 with oil giants Shell and BP near the bottom of the index, dragged down by softer oil prices,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said.

Pound sterling was pretty much flat against the US dollar.

Credit Suisse posted what is likely to be its final ever set of results this morning after it was pawned off to its biggest rival UBS by Swiss regulators to avert its failures contaminating the wider European banking sector.

It said it had suffered around £55bn of outflows in the first three months of the year, pushing the bank toward the edge of the cliff.