FTSE 100 live: London index muted as interest rate fears linger

The capital’s premier index edged 0.14 per cent higher to 7,266.75 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250, which tends to be a better reflection of the health of the UK economy, jumped by the same amount to 18,029.90 points

London’s FTSE 100 kicked off a new week in subdued fashion today as concerns about a global economic slowdown amid higher interest rates pegged back gains.

The capital’s premier index edged 0.14 per cent higher to 7,266.75 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250, which tends to be a better reflection of the health of the UK economy, jumped by the same amount to 18,029.90 points.

Advances on London’s top index were anchored by amplifying bets on further interest rate rises from central banks in the coming months.

Stickier than expected inflation in the UK has lifted peak rate market expectations to around 6.5 per cent, which would be the highest level since the late 1990s.

Federal Reserve officials are also tipped to lift borrowing costs at least two more times this year, resuming their tightening cycle at this month’s meeting. The European Central Bank is also expected to bump up rates at its next meeting.

“It seems likely the Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England will continue to raise rates in the fight against inflation,” Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, said.

“Labour markets are holding up better than expected and plenty of businesses continue to grow profits. However, the more rates go up, the bigger the risk of a hard landing – reaching the point where a lot more consumers and businesses cannot cope with the higher cost of borrowing and we suddenly see a slump in the economy,” he added.

Softer than expected inflation data from China early this morning kept risk sentiment subdued in the City. The rate of price changes is very close to negative territory, a signal that demand in the world’s second largest economy is curbing.

Lots of FTSE 100 firms generate their overseas earnings in China.

In London, BT boss Philip Jansen announced today he will step down from his role in the coming year. The company’s FTSE 100 listed shares dropped 0.41 per cent on the news.

Pound sterling weakened around 0.2 per cent against the US dollar.

Oil prices slipped 0.8 per cent.