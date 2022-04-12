London stocks most favoured by European money managers
European money managers are planning on snapping up UK equities, according to a survey published today by Bank of America.
However, an expected commodities super-cycle driven by countries pursuing net-zero targets has boosted sentiment toward industrial firms.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has also sent energy prices soaring, widening commodity giants’ margins.
Fund managers are dour on the trajectory of the European economy as a historic inflation crunch hits the living standards of households across the bloc.
Over seven in 10 fund managers expect the global economy to slow, the largest proportion recorded since records began in 1994.