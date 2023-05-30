FTSE 100 live: Debt ceiling breakthrough fails to lift London index

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.13 per cent to 7,617.37 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.52 per cent to 18,892.48 points

London’s FTSE 100 inched lower this morning despite US lawmakers closing in a deal to end the debt ceiling deadlock.

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.13 per cent to 7,617.37 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.52 per cent to 18,892.48 points.

Traders in the City were seemingly unmoved by Republicans and Democrats over the weekend reaching an agreement to raise the cap on the amount of cash the US can borrow, dropping the risk of the world’s largest economy defaulting.

Republicans agreed to vote through pushing the debt ceiling above its current level of just over $31 trillion in exchange for spending cuts by the Biden administration.

While such a move would help rebalance America’s public finances, it raises the risk of curbing economic growth at a time when the country is toying with slipping into recession.

Read more Analysis: Why US debt ceiling deal might not be good news for global markets

‘’A deal may have been struck on the debt ceiling, but it’s not fully calmed nervousness on financial markets. Limits on spending are being imposed just as America looks set to head towards recession, which could make it harder for growth to snap back,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

British supermarket giant Asda today announced it is snapping up petrol station operator EG Group, which is already owned by the billionaire Issa brothers.

The pair also own the supermarket.

Lingering in the background of investors’ minds is how high central banks will have to hike interest rates to tame inflation.

Numbers out last week revealed the UK is suffering from the stickiest inflation problem in the rich world, with core inflation climbing to 6.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent.

That has ratcheted up bets on where the Bank of England will eventually take interest rates. Markets now think Bank governor Andrew Bailey and co could kick them up to 5.5 per cent.

The pound was broadly flat against the US dollar.

Oil prices slipped one per cent.