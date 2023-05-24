Bank of England to hike interest rates to 5.5 per cent to tame scorching inflation

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has spearheaded the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s (Photo by Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Bank of England will have to hike interest rates to a peak of 5.5 per cent, threatening to tip the UK economy to near a recession to tame steaming inflation, markets have priced in today, after fresh numbers showed price pressures are withstanding prior rate rises.

Upward moves in financial markets’ expectations for peak UK interest rates were triggered by numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning revealing inflation is still smashing experts’ forecasts.

Headline inflation – measured by the consumer price index – slipped out of the double digits for the first time since last August to 8.7 per cent in April, its lowest level in more than a year and down from 10.1 per cent.

That figure topped City analysts’ expectations of a drop to 8.2 per cent and the Bank of England’s prediction it would fall to 8.4 per cent.

However, markets took fright at the underlying inflation numbers within ONS’s research. The yield on the 2-year gilt jumped 25 basis points and the FTSE 100 slumped 1.5 per cent. The pound rose slightly against the US dollar. Gilt prices and yields move inversely.

Core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy price movements – leapt to 6.8 per cent, the highest level since March 1993. That was also a shock jump, with analysts forecasting the rate to hold steady at 6.2 per cent.

That rise signals the initial inflation burst that was driven by an external energy price shock caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is pushing up prices for goods and services produced domestically.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and the rest of the monetary policy committee have said raising interest rates has little impact on inflation shocks driven by foreign dynamics, like higher prices for imported gas.

Instead, they are more focused on reining in domestic workers’ pay demands and businesses’ price setting, known as “second-round” inflation effects.

Core inflation reaching a 30 year high suggests the Bank’s twelve successive rate rises – to 4.5 per cent – have yet to make a meaningful dent in taming home-grown price pressures.

Monetary policy committee officials – the nine-member group tasked with setting UK interest rates – have also said taming services inflation is crucial to preventing baking high prices into the economy.

That rate rose to 6.9 per cent in April from 6.2 per cent, again, beating the Bank’s forecast of a smaller rise to 6.7 per cent.

The sum total of these much hotter inflationary pressures is that the Bank will have to lift borrowing costs to 5.5 per cent, which would be the highest level since December 2007, markets reckon.