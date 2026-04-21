Investment risk misunderstandings fuel cash hoarding 

Investors are sticking with cash over fears of losing capital

Brits’ confusion over investment risk warnings has kept people clinging to cash and damaged economic growth, according to recent findings.

Nearly 35 per cent of savers admitted the fear of losing money was holding them back from stepping into the stock market, according to the latest research from Barclays, with only 12 per cent expecting to begin investing next year.

The findings come as the Risk Warnings Review, a study commissioned by the Chancellor as part of the Leeds Reforms, found that consumer’s perception of risk had created a significant barrier to investing.

In particular, the well-known phrase ‘your capital is risk’, was found to be poorly understood despite Brits having become so conditioned to the phrase in adverts, and is usually interpreted as implying a high probability of loss rather than a statement linked to market volatility.

Risks spooking savers

Research found that reading the phrase spooked people out of investing, while it made others feel that mainstream investment products were closer in nature to high-risk or speculative products.

Sasha Wiggins, chief executive of Barclays private bank and wealth management, said: “Millions of UK adults already have the building blocks needed to consider investing, yet most lack the confidence to take that first step.

“Closing this gap will require a shift in the UK’s attitudes towards investment risk and a more open and inclusive investment culture. We must give savers clear information, help them to set realistic expectations, and build an appreciation that volatility is a normal part of long-term investing.”

Read more The UK’s risk aversion culture is holding back investment

Lacking confidence

Ongoing global instability also knocked confidence in the stock market, as widespread volatility caused by the Middle Eastern conflict impacted a range of asset classes including equities and gold.

The conflict sparked a slump in the number of people looking to invest, down from 15 per cent in February to 12 per cent in April.

Alexander Joshi, Head of Behavioural Finance, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, said: “When it comes to building wealth, financial constraints matter, but behavioural barriers are often just as significant. If people believe normal market volatility means their money could be wiped out, they’ll stay in cash even when they have the foundations to begin investing.”

Cash cap changes

Changes to the cash ISA limit next year looks to pull some people away from cash, as concerns of being taxed on savings overrode concerns of losing money in the stock market.

From April 2027 the annual cash ISA ceiling will be slashed from £20,000 to £12,000 for under 65s, while the stocks and shares ISA ceiling remains unchanged.

Over 50 per cent of respondents said they planned to invest money they would have placed into a cash ISA, with three in ten confirming they would allocate it to a stocks and shares ISA.

But among non-investors only 18 per cent planned to invest the extra capital, with Barclays claiming that the ISA policy changes are not enough alone to convert a cohort of savers, and that other barriers must be addressed to push investment numbers.